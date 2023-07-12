Logan Nissley’s jersey to be part of Women’s Hall of Fame exhibit

Century's Logan Nissley
Century's Logan Nissley(KFYR)
By JT Farabow
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century High School graduate Logan Nissley will have her high school jersey hung in the Ring of Honor exhibit in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee, in recognition of her outstanding play in the 2022-23 season.

The Patriot stand-out was a three-time Gatorade Player of the Year and was named 2023 North Dakota Miss Basketball. She will be playing college basketball at the University of Nebraska this fall.

Once the exhibit is up in the following weeks, Your News Leader will have more information to share.

