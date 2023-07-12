Guardian Flight closes air ambulance operations in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - An air ambulance service provider in Williston announced they are closing this week.

The Williston Fire Department said Wednesday, Guardian Flight was forced to shut down due to operating costs.

“WFD is disappointed to learn of the closure. This closure will reduce the WFD’s ability to coordinate direct scene flights for patients,” said Assistant Fire Chief Corey Johnson, in a statement.

The closest air ambulance service is now Trinity First Response in Minot. They also operate a fixed-wing aircraft.

Guardian Flight is also closing their helicopter base in Devils Lake.

Guardian Flight’s base in Sidney has not been affected.

