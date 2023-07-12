Former KMOT news team members fending off floodwaters in Vermont

CAMBRIDGE, Vermont (KMOT) – KMOT has a connection to the flooding in Vermont.

Some of our longtime viewers may remember our former team members—meteorologist Amanda Thibault (formerly Lindquist) and reporter Rene Thibault.

They now live in Vermont and are fending off the rising waters.

Amanda and Rene worked at KMOT from 2012-2015. They now live in a village in the town of Cambridge, 45 minutes northeast of Burlington.

Amanda said they live in a high enough place that their property hasn’t been flooded yet, but they can’t really travel far due to flooding, and have had on-and-off power outages.

Amanda said emergency crews have had to evacuate people using boat, and there’s also concerns about water being polluted.

Still, she said the generosity of locals has reminded her of stories from the how Minot rallied from the 2011 flood.

“A lot of people in Minot can relate to just how scary and overwhelming this all is and this all feels. So I’m sure seeing the images bring up a lot of you know those old feelings for folks. It’s nice though to see a lot of our neighbors are banding together, already asking what can I do, collecting cleaning supplies and just waiting for drop off locations, waiting for the water to go down so we can get those out to people. And it’s really the kind of same sense of community that I know Minot felt after,” said Amanda.

Amanda said due a wet season in the area, the ground is already very saturated… so it may be a while before water levels come down.

