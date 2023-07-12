Flyers celebrate addition of Allegiant flight from Minot to Orlando

Minot International Airport
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Travelers from Minot will soon have a new option to head to warmer climates. Allegiant announced Tuesday they’re adding a direct flight from Minot to Orlando.

Tia Olsen, a Minot resident who traveled to Kansas for work, said she was excited about the news of having a direct flight to Orlando.

”My cousin lives in Florida, so it’ll be easier to go back and forth from here to there to visit,” said Olsen.

She also said it would be amazing if her job sent her there.

Jessica Long, Minot International Airport’s business and development manager, said they’ve gotten a lot of feedback from the community about decreasing layovers.

”I mean, we’ve been putting bugs in their ears for years, and to finally have it come through, we couldn’t be more excited,” said Long.

Long said it has been years since Minot International Airport has seen an additional direct flight.

Thomas Cooks, another Minot resident who flies to different airbases all over the country for work, said he might go there for vacation.

”Maybe in the wintertime when it’s snowing and blizzarding, you hear people trying to get out of town,” said Cooks.

Jennifer Eckman, Minot International Airport’s director, said she already booked a ticket.

”We have a lot of travelers not only in Minot but coming down from Canada where they’re looking for warmer destinations,” said Eckman.

Long said it’s impressive for a town of this population to offer direct flights to Minneapolis, Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix (seasonally), and now the sunshine state.

Booking is open but the route begins Nov. 22.

Eckman added that Allegiant Air has newer and more fuel-efficient equipment they’ll be using.

