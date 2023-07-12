Double blessing: Bismarck couple gives birth to mo-mo twins

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The road to becoming parents has been a bit bumpy for Matthew and Courtney Hills.

It included 114 days in the hospital: 40 for Courtney and 74 for their twin baby girls, Ava and Nova.

But now, there is good news.

The family is finally all home, and they say the journey is slowly becoming a little less scary.

Matthew and Courtney Hills are proud first-time parents.

“They’re pretty cute,” said Courtney, while smiling at her girls.

Ava and Nova are identical twins. They’re also monochorionic and monoamniotic twins, mo-mo twins for short. That means they shared the same placenta and the same amniotic sack.

“It is very rare that they’re in the same amniotic sac,” explained Courtney.

Mo-mo twins are incredibly rare; it happens in only about one in 10,000 pregnancies. Courtney’s doctor made the discovery when she was just eight weeks along. That instantly made her pregnancy high-risk. Doctors worried about blood flow to each baby and tangled umbilical cords. Courtney spent much of her pregnancy in the hospital.

“I started my in-patient stay at 22 weeks, six days. I was there for 40 days myself, in bed, hooked up to monitors 24 hours a day,” she recalled.

At 28 weeks, three days, the babies were born via emergency c-section.

“One of the baby’s heart rates dropped,” said Courtney.

Ava and Nova were born April 2. Nova weighed two pounds, five ounces. Ava was three pounds, 2.1 ounces.

“They actually came out hugging, which is adorable, and it can only happen with mo-mo twins,” said Courtney.

The girls spent 74 days in the NICU. They finally came home at the end of June. Matthew and Courtney are quickly adjusting to life as parents of twins.

“It’s pretty incredible,” said Mathew.

These new parents are pretty sure everything about their baby girls is incredible, especially knowing things could have very easily gone much differently.

“We are very blessed that they came out as healthy as they’ve been and that they’re doing as well as they are doing,” Matthew said.

Their next goal is to breathe independently and leave the oxygen tanks and tubes behind them, as nothing more than a memory in the story of Ava and Nova’s lives.

The biggest concerns with a mo-mo twin pregnancy are the babies getting tangled in the umbilical cords, twin to twin transfusion syndrome and premature birth. But studies show that with proper monitoring the survival rate for mo-mo twins is as high as 95%.

