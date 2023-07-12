Construction begins on new BNSF bridge over Missouri River

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Construction has begun on the new BNSF rail bridge over the Missouri River between Bismarck and Mandan.

Trees and other vegetation have already been taken out, and crews are working on building an embankment and piers for the substructure this fall.

The project, funded entirely by the railroad company, is estimated to cost $100 million and is expected to be done in 2026.

The current bridge will remain until the new one is fully operating so rail service is not interrupted. Removal of the current one is expected to take one year.

Earlier this month, a judge dismissed Friends of the Rail Bridge’s appeal of two state permits that gave BNSF permission to build a new bridge and tear down the current one.

