Celebrity sighting in ND: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis visit Medora

Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis stopped by the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame
Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis stopped by the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame(Photo Courtesy: ND Cowboy Hall of Fame)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) – Thousands of people visit Medora every summer, and this week, that includes a couple of big-name actors.

The North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame posted this picture of Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis on their Facebook page. Gift shop manager Kristi Toof snapped the photo of the famous couple after giving them a private tour of the museum.

Toof said the “That ‘70s Show” stars arrived at the Hall of Fame just as they were closing on Tuesday evening. She said she sort of recognized them but greeted them as she does all guests. She asked them where they were from and that’s when they introduced themselves.

The couple was also spotted at the Medora Musical Tuesday evening.

