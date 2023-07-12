4-H Achievement Days help youth build lifelong skills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Head, heart, hands, and health are the four H’s of 4H, and youth in Burleigh County are making sure their skills are up to par this week during the annual 4-H Achievement Days.

Under this tent, youth are getting the chance to showcase the skills they’ve been working on all year.

“I feel that 4-H is trying to get you to grow. So when you get older, when you’re trying to get a job, you can experience that, like your projects that you make. You have to tell people about it. And you’ve got go back where how you made it,” said Kylie Job, an 8th grader.

Over the week, more than 200 members will show more than 2,000 exhibits.

“This is the first year we’re bringing it back to the Missouri Valley Complex. And so today, we’re doing the small animal contests. Later on today will be the static exhibits that are not living. Tomorrow then will be horse day. And then on Thursday, we’ll be doing a livestock show,” said Annette Broiles with the 4-H Youth Development Extension Leadership Team.

4-H is a place where rural and city kids can come to find connections.

“I was different because I lived on a farm and not everybody did, so she was my biggest support, I guess. And then 4-H when you go to the meetings, it’s like a big family. So you kind of experience everything, so it’s kind of nice,” said Job.

While the events are fun, the kids also get to compete and be rewarded for their knowledge.

The public is invited to watch the shows and participate in activities for the kids. On Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors can enjoy fire engines, face painting, a bouncy house, and you can see the animals at the Burleigh County Extension building.

