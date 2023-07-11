Williston mayor recovering from ‘unexpected illness’

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston Mayor Howard Klug is recovering from what the city commission called an “unexpected illness.”

Vice President Brad Bekkedahl said he will be fulfilling Klug’s duty in the interim. Bekkedahl added daily city functions will continue as normal.

“The City of Williston extends our warmest wishes for a speedy recovery, and we look forward to his return, as does his wife Melanie, who is here tonight,” said Bekkedahl.

No further questions on the mayor’s health could be answered due to HIPAA laws.

There is no timeline for Klug’s return, but Bekkedahl said he expects him back “in the very near future.”

