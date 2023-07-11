Williston mayor recovering from ‘unexpected illness’

Williston mayor recovering from "unexpected illness"
Williston mayor recovering from "unexpected illness"(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston Mayor Howard Klug is recovering from what the city commission called an “unexpected illness.”

Vice President Brad Bekkedahl said he will be fulfilling Klug’s duty in the interim. Bekkedahl added daily city functions will continue as normal.

“The City of Williston extends our warmest wishes for a speedy recovery, and we look forward to his return, as does his wife Melanie, who is here tonight,” said Bekkedahl.

No further questions on the mayor’s health could be answered due to HIPAA laws.

There is no timeline for Klug’s return, but Bekkedahl said he expects him back “in the very near future.”

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan's Supermarket
Dan’s Supermarket undergoing rebrand
Rolette County crash results in multiple teens with serious injuries, one fleeing scene
Minot to Orlando flights announced
Allegiant announces new route between Florida and Minot
Mark Knutson
Update: Investigators share what led to deadly bicycle accident in Detroit Lakes
Landon Shuffelen
Missing boy from Stanley found, Silver Alert canceled

Latest News

Williston Basin School Board
Third year of Williston Basin School District underway
Chadwick Shane Mobley
Authorities capture slaying suspect who escaped custody while being transported in Montana
Montana Cabinet member Laurie Esau resigns a day after DUI arrest
A company sign is posted outside the office of Western Distributing Company, Monday, July 10,...
Settlement stands in North Dakota gambling case after company retracts scrutinized email