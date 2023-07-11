Third year of Williston Basin School District underway

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - July marks the beginning of a new year for school districts. For the Williston Basin School Board, it’s more of the same as it looks to continue moving the district in a new direction.

There’s plenty to talk about when it comes to the Williston Basin School District, but first, the board was tasked with holding its annual election of officers and other renewals Monday.

In a show of consistency for the district, President Chris Jundt and Vice-President Kyle Renner retained their positions from last year. Meanwhile, Superintendent Richard Faidley was awarded a one-year extension, keeping him in Williston up to the end of the 2025-26 school year.

“I think Dr. Faidley has accomplished a lot in a short amount of time in his first year. I’m looking forward to continued improvement and success with him at the helm,” said Jundt.

Business Manager Kent Anderson will also stay with the district after the board renewed his contract. Board member Cory Swint said he had concerns with Anderson’s $165,000 salary despite working remotely from Dickinson.

“[Anderson] has done an outstanding job in my opinion. This is more towards the fact it’s a satellite position at a very, very high rate of pay,” said Swint.

However, Superintendent Richard Faidley told the board Anderson has gone above and beyond what was needed to help the district as they deal with their petition audit.

“Mr. Anderson has cleaned up a giant mess of a financial situation and he’s done that spending many days here that his contract did not require,” said Faidley.

After the meeting, Jundt said the biggest focus for the board this year is to work on the overcrowding issue, especially at the elementary schools.

There will be a lot of attention on the school district over the next month. On July 18, State Auditor Josh Gallion will be in Williston to talk about the district’s financial concerns.

Meanwhile, an upcoming recall election on August 8 will have Jundt, Renner, and John Kasmer looking to defend their seats.

