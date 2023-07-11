NDHP and ND BCI issue alert for missing boy in Stanley, ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An Alert is being issued by NDHP and ND BCI at the request of Stanley Police Department.

Landon Shuffelen of Stanley North Dakota is a eleven-year-old white male. He is four feet tall, weighs fifty-five pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

His last known whereabouts were on July tenth at 10:10 pm at 314 1st St SE.

Additional information: Landon was last seen on foot wearing grey short-sleeved shirt, red shorts and no shoes.

Landon appears very small for his age.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Stanley Police Department at 701-628-2677. The above Alert information is available to the public by calling 5 1 1 and at //www.ndresponse.gov/alert.

