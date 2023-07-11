ND Country Fest sets new record for attendance

NEW SALEM, N.D. (KFYR) - It was a record-setting year for ND Country Fest. In total, over 55,000 people showed up.

Luke Shafer, the founder and owner of ND Country Fest, said this year was so successful for a couple of reasons. They had great weather, great bands playing and lots of first-time attendees. In fact, over 200 people came from Canada.

“We just want to make it bigger and better, a more efficient and better experience every single year for everybody that comes,” said Shafer.

The acts already lined up for 2024 include Riley Greene and Dirks Bently. Tickets are on sale and flying off the shelves.

