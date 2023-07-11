Man arrested, accused of beating elderly parents with a shotgun

MCVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is facing four felony counts, accused of beating his parents with a shotgun. They were found with severe head trauma and blood pooling around their heads.

This happened just after 8 AM Monday in McVille. 52-year-old Darin Harder allegedly told police his wife had a nervous breakdown, so they had been evicted from their apartment and living with his parents. Records indicate he went on to say he got into an argument with his dad, then ended up beating both of his parents with the gun.

Court documents indicate Harder is the one who called the incident in to police, requesting an ambulance but not giving much other information, only telling officers they’d “find out when they got there”.

The records also state Harder initially refused to surrender-- talking about suicide by cop-- but eventually put the gun down and came out of the home.

He’s at the Lake Region Correctional Center facing 2 counts of aggravated assault and 2 counts of reckless endangerment.

