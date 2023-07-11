A long-awaited reunion: Bismarck couple hosts seven of eight exchange students for summer reunion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Family reunions are common in the summer. But one reunion this summer is anything but common.

People came from around the world to Bismarck for a reunion that was years in the making.

This is a photo shoot that was years in the making. The photos captured here tell quite a story. They tell the story of a big world, made a little smaller, thanks to one generous family.

The Conrad family hosted eight exchange students during the 80s and early 90s.

“Each of the kids was different. Each of them had their own interests, their own abilities,” said Pat Conrad, host mom to the eight students.

Pat has a list, to keep everyone straight. Seven of them returned for this reunion. Until now, many had never met.

“We are what they have in common,” said Pat.

They became fast friends, smiling, laughing and talking as if they’d known each other for years rather than days.

“They’re just having fun talking to each other. Comparing, you know, what’s it like in your country? What’s it like here?” said Pat.

“It felt like we were family, even though we met for the first time,” said Helle Bagger Nielson, who lives in Denmark and was the Conrad’s first exchange student.

During their stay, the exchange students toured Bismarck High School and the house the Conrads lived in when they were students. They also went to Medora, drove through the park and got to see fireworks on the Fourth of July.

“I will cherish this moment,” said Yuko Minami Shimmyo, who lives in Japan.

Dean and Pat started dreaming about this reunion in 2017. The pandemic and other travel issues delayed it until this summer. These smiles are proof, it was worth waiting for.

“I wasn’t expecting that to ever happen,” said Marina Cintra, who grew up in Brazil and spent a year in Bismarck with the Conrads. “I haven’t seen them for 30 years.”

“These kids come into your house as an exchange student for a year and they come into your heart forever,” said Pat.

Now, these photos will ensure the memories of this reunion also live forever.

The Conrads hosted exchange students from Ukraine, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Brazil, Japan and Germany.

