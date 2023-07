BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dan’s Supermarket stores are going to be undergoing a name change at the end of the summer.

A company called SpartanNash will convert the stores and will be re-branded to be named Family Fare, says a spokesperson for the company.

The Mandan and Bismarck stores will be undergoing the name change in August.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.