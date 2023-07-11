Community leader and Director of Fargo marathon remembered for his passion and kind attitude

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple communities are mourning the loss of 53-year-old Mark Knutson, a beloved figure known for his vibrant personality and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of those around him.

Knutson died Sunday morning after he was involved in a collision with a pickup truck pulling a boat trailer while riding his bike in Detroit Lakes. As an avid cyclist, runner, and fitness enthusiast, Knutson was highly regarded for his visionary mindset and determination.

“He led by example and wasn’t afraid to get his hands dirty. He was a community builder who saw potential and seized opportunities,” said Mark Fritz, a colleague of Knutson.

Knutson played pivotal roles in various organizations, but it was his founding of the Fargo Marathon in 2005 that truly solidified his reputation as a natural-born leader. Starting with just a few hundred runners, he transformed the event into a massive gathering of over 20,000 participants.

“That’s the kind of person he was,” Fritz said. “He was a community builder.”

While the void left by Knutson’s absence is deeply felt, his vision continues to resonate within the lives he touched. Many agree that his unwavering dedication to making the community healthier was his true magic.

“The magic was really that community focus,” said Dr. Richard Vetter of Essentia health. “Mark was one of those guys I’d say was a real people person”

As The city of Fargo’s 2024 marathon is set to mark 20 years of the event’s operation, many are left curious about what some of the next steps entail.

“The common goal we shared with Mark was to play an key role in keeping the community healthy” Vetter said. “Mark and I were already speaking of what we can do to make 2024 special and unique, and we’re going to continue to build on his legacy and in his honor.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.