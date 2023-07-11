City of Minot prepares for four million dollars in spending cuts

City of Minot prepares for four million dollars in spending cuts
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The city of Minot’s budget came under scrutiny at Monday’s council meeting.

David Lakefield, finance director, requested every city department to review their expenses because in recent years spending is getting ahead of revenue.

During his presentation he said the city government’s ability to increase revenue is limited, pointing out inflation, unpredictable interest rates and pending federal legislation over property taxes. He says they should proceed with caution.

“I never want to be doom and gloom all the time, but we have our work cut out for us in the next few weeks,” said Lakefield.

Harold Stewart, city manager, said it won’t be easy to produce $4 million dollars in spending cuts.

He said the budget is tight and the city needs to change course. Lakefield said the city’s reserves are roughly $30 million right now.

“We’re looking for ways of cutting which means potential reductions in services. You can delay projects. It can mean delay in the replacement of equipment and those kinds of things,” said Stewart.

Stewart said he wants to balance the budget without increasing property taxes.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan's Supermarket
Dan’s Supermarket undergoing rebrand
Mark Knutson
Fargo Marathon director, Mark Knutson, passed away Sunday morning after a bicycle accident
Rolette County crash results in multiple teens with serious injuries, one fleeing scene
Tiger trout
Tiger trout: ND Game and Fish introduce new species for angling opportunities
Woman accused of dealing meth in Burleigh County
Stanton woman accused of dealing meth in Bismarck

Latest News

City of Minot prepares for four million dollars in spending cuts
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 7/10/23
KMOT First News at Six Weather 7/10/23
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 7/10/23