City of Minot prepares for four million dollars in spending cuts

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The city of Minot’s budget came under scrutiny at Monday’s council meeting.

David Lakefield, finance director, requested every city department to review their expenses because in recent years spending is getting ahead of revenue.

During his presentation he said the city government’s ability to increase revenue is limited, pointing out inflation, unpredictable interest rates and pending federal legislation over property taxes. He says they should proceed with caution.

“I never want to be doom and gloom all the time, but we have our work cut out for us in the next few weeks,” said Lakefield.

Harold Stewart, city manager, said it won’t be easy to produce $4 million dollars in spending cuts.

He said the budget is tight and the city needs to change course. Lakefield said the city’s reserves are roughly $30 million right now.

“We’re looking for ways of cutting which means potential reductions in services. You can delay projects. It can mean delay in the replacement of equipment and those kinds of things,” said Stewart.

Stewart said he wants to balance the budget without increasing property taxes.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.