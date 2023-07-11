Cade Feeney selected 388th overall by the Boston Red Sox

Cade Feeney drafted by Boston Red Sox
Cade Feeney drafted by Boston Red Sox(KFYR)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 2020 Century High School graduate Cade Feeney has been drafted in the 13th round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox.

Feeney played college baseball at North Dakota State from 2021-2023. As a junior this spring, Feeney earned All-Summit League First Team honors.

In 14 appearances as a starter for the Bison in 2023, he went 6-5 with a 4.57 ERA. Feeney struck out 78 batters in 80.2 innings of work.

As a Patriot, Feeney was a three-time all-state selection, and four-time all-region. He was the 2019 North Dakota Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year.

