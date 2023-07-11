Allegiant announces new route to Florida from Minot

An Allegiant airplane on the tarmac.
An Allegiant airplane on the tarmac.(WNEM TV5)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. July 11, 2023 — Allegiant today announced a new nonstop route to Florida that will start just in time for the winter holidays. To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $70. *

The new route to Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) in Florida includes Minot, North Dakota via Minot International Airport (MOT) - beginning Nov. 22, 2023.

“This new service to Minot International Airport creates more opportunities for the residents of Minot and the surrounding communities,” said Jennifer Eckman, MOT’s airport director. “We are very excited for the new flights to Orlando. This is a great vacation destination and my family and I are ready to pack our bags for a winter getaway!”

*Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by July 12, 2023 for travel by Feb. 12, 2024. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan's Supermarket
Dan’s Supermarket undergoing rebrand
Rolette County crash results in multiple teens with serious injuries, one fleeing scene
Mark Knutson
Fargo Marathon director, Mark Knutson, passed away Sunday morning after a bicycle accident
Tiger trout
Tiger trout: ND Game and Fish introduce new species for angling opportunities
Minot crime scene
Minot man charged in stand-off with police at mobile home park

Latest News

KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 7/10/2023
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 7/10/2023
David Lakefield, finance director, requested every city department to review their expenses...
City of Minot prepares for four million dollars in spending cuts
City of Minot prepares for four million dollars in spending cuts