Allegiant announces new route to Florida from Minot

MINOT, N.D. July 11, 2023 — Allegiant today announced a new nonstop route to Florida that will start just in time for the winter holidays. To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $70. *

The new route to Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) in Florida includes Minot, North Dakota via Minot International Airport (MOT) - beginning Nov. 22, 2023.

“This new service to Minot International Airport creates more opportunities for the residents of Minot and the surrounding communities,” said Jennifer Eckman, MOT’s airport director. “We are very excited for the new flights to Orlando. This is a great vacation destination and my family and I are ready to pack our bags for a winter getaway!”

*Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by July 12, 2023 for travel by Feb. 12, 2024. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.

