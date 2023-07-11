25-year-old Mayville man dead after flipping pickup

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 25-year-old Mayville man is dead after flipping his pickup truck. It happened just before 1PM Tuesday approximately 9 miles SW of Buxton.

Highway Patrol is not yet naming the man. They say his Ford F250 was southbound on 155th Avenue NE, a dirt and gravel minimum maintenance road, approximately ¼ mile south of 13th Street NE. The vehicle entered the west ditch, rolled, and the driver was ejected. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

