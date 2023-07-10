Williston Fire Department sees record number of calls in 2022

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston Fire Department had its busiest year on record in 2022.

They had 5,235 calls for service. About 80 percent were for emergency medical services, while the other 20 percent were for fires. Fire Chief Matt Clark said it’s an 18 percent increase compared to 2021, and an average of 14 calls a day. It was the first report they released since 2016.

“Obviously it has to do with the population as the population increases. We haven’t seen a drastic increase in [one type of] call, they’ve all been consistent across the board for us,” said Clark.

The Williston Fire Department is the only department in North Dakota that operates Ambulance Services. In 2022, EMS crews made more than 700 long distance transfers, taking patients to Trinity Health in Minot, St. Alexius and Sanford Health in Bismarck, and the Billings Clinic in Billings, Montana.

“Our goal at the end of the day is to make sure they receive the same level of care and professionalism from us,” said Clark.

Williston Mayor Howard Klug said having an annual report increases transparency, which could help with renewing the public safety sales tax.

