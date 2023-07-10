WFPD welcomes new comfort dog & School Resource Officer team

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department is welcoming a new School Resource Officer and comfort dog team with the addition of K-9 Labby. Police say the name comes from Labby’s Grill and Bar, whose donations made the second comfort dog possible.

“Labby’s Grill and Bar is honored to partner with the West Fargo Police Department to grow such an impactful program,” said John Krumm and Dan Labernik, Owners at Labby’s Grill and Bar. “We are committed to giving back to the community, and this is another great way to help our region’s youth.”

Labby is a 9-month-old Goldendoodle. She is a trained comfort dog and will achieve certification in the next few months. K-9 Labby and her SRO Dora Roll will serve southside elementary schools within the school district. Now, there are two SRO and comfort dog teams in West Fargo. They will rotate throughout all of WFPS when possible/requested.

“We are excited to welcome our second comfort dog to West Fargo Public Schools,” said Dr. Rachael Agre, Elementary Assistant Superintendent. “Bella and SRO Pearson have provided support in various situations throughout the district this year and have brought calm, comfort, and many smiles. Labby will be paired with SRO Roll, and we look forward to meeting her and introducing her to our learners and staff as they return in the fall.”

As part of a larger outreach project, the new team will help with public events and community outreach. They will also respond to traumatic and crisis response incidents.

WFPD says it will keep working with the school district to stay ahead of issues related to students’ allergies or fears. Labby is a hypoallergenic Goldendoodle.

