US Customs and Border Protection expands hours for two Montana Ports of Entry

Border hours expanding
Border hours expanding(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The United States Customs and Border Protection said hours would be temporarily expanded at two Ports of Entry in Montana.

Starting on July 16, the Piegan Port of Entry in northwest Montana will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. On July 30, the Raymond Port of Entry near Plentywood will be open daily from 6 a.m. to midnight.

The Raymond Port is currently open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The department reduced hours at several Ports of Entry over the past few years due to lower traffic levels. It said volumes in Montana are about 22 percent lower compared to 2019 levels.

The expansion will last 120 days. Officials said they will conduct analysis on traffic flow and other community impacts before making a further decision.

All of Montana and North Dakota’s congressional delegation have pushed Customs to expand the hours to match their Canadian counterparts. The Port of Regway, across from the Port of Raymond, is open 24/7.

In a letter sent to Customs, they said: “We believe when the border hours are extended to at a minimum, match adjacent Canadian ports, vehicular and pedestrian traffic will increase to match, if not exceed, pre-pandemic levels. At the same time, we stand ready to support your efforts to provide additional resources to CBP officers who currently are working hard to secure the northern border, to improve CBP recruitment, retention, and staffing levels, and to boost security along the northern and southern border to prevent illegal immigration.”

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Knutson appearing on North Dakota Today May 4, 2023.
Fargo Marathon director, Mark Knutson, passed away Sunday morning after a bicycle accident
Rolette County crash results in multiple teens with serious injuries, one fleeing scene
Tiger trout
Tiger trout: ND Game and Fish introduce new species for angling opportunities
Woman accused of dealing meth in Burleigh County
Stanton woman accused of dealing meth in Bismarck
Shooting in Minot
UPDATE: More than 20 rounds fired in early morning shooting in Minot

Latest News

Williston Fire Department
Williston Fire Department sees record number of calls in 2022
Monica Tranel
Montana Democrat announces another attempt for western US House seat
Shoppers at Minot's Farmer's Market
Minot Farmer’s Market is now open
Kioni at the Roosevelt Park Zoo
Kioni, a new male giraffe, is welcomed at Roosevelt Park Zoo