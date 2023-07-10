US Customs and Border Protection expands hours for two Montana Ports of Entry

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The United States Customs and Border Protection said hours would be temporarily expanded at two Ports of Entry in Montana.

Starting on July 16, the Piegan Port of Entry in northwest Montana will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. On July 30, the Raymond Port of Entry near Plentywood will be open daily from 6 a.m. to midnight.

The Raymond Port is currently open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The department reduced hours at several Ports of Entry over the past few years due to lower traffic levels. It said volumes in Montana are about 22 percent lower compared to 2019 levels.

The expansion will last 120 days. Officials said they will conduct analysis on traffic flow and other community impacts before making a further decision.

All of Montana and North Dakota’s congressional delegation have pushed Customs to expand the hours to match their Canadian counterparts. The Port of Regway, across from the Port of Raymond, is open 24/7.

In a letter sent to Customs, they said: “We believe when the border hours are extended to at a minimum, match adjacent Canadian ports, vehicular and pedestrian traffic will increase to match, if not exceed, pre-pandemic levels. At the same time, we stand ready to support your efforts to provide additional resources to CBP officers who currently are working hard to secure the northern border, to improve CBP recruitment, retention, and staffing levels, and to boost security along the northern and southern border to prevent illegal immigration.”

