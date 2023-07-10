Two men sentenced for 2021 murder

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - South Central District judge Daniel Borgen sentenced two men on Monday for the 2021 murder of Reonardo Alexis. A jury convicted 29-year-old Devante Evans and 31-year-old Kevin Hartson back in March in the second trial for the pair.

After two years and two trials, Reonardo Alexis’s family is getting closure for his murder.

“The nightmare is over for me and my family,” said Alexis’s brother Matthew Alexis.

Devante Evans was sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting Reonardo Alexis on March 28, 2021. The prosecution had asked for life without parole.

“There is no reparation made that can bring Reonardo back, that will give Valentino the use of his hand back,” said Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer.

They say there was no reason for Evans and his cousin, Kevin Hartson, to bring a gun to what they say was a drug money pick up.

“He claimed it wasn’t premeditated, but doesn’t mitigate what he’s done and what he’s taken from this family,” said Lawyer.

The defense says the shooting wasn’t planned and both men have little criminal history.

“Well, number one, this is a drug deal gone bad,” said Evan’s defense attorney Michael Hoffman.

Hartson’s attorney said Kevin was not the one who brought a gun and did not shoot. He says Hartson feels remorse for the way the incident played out, and for the first time, Hartson spoke in court.

“From the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry that Reonardo lost his life,” said Hartson.

The prosecution had asked for life with parole for Hartson. They say though he did not shoot, he is still at fault because he planned the meet-up. Judge Borgen sentenced Hartson to 15 years in prison.

“But it is also a very serious crime that warrants a very serious penalty,” said Judge Borgen.

Now Alexis’s family says they are looking forward to closing this chapter of their lives.

“Whatever you get will be a closure for us,” said Alexis’s father Edner Alexis.

“I just... I don’t want to say I’m happy, but I’m glad I get to move on with my life and be able to move forward,” said Matthew Alexis.

Both men will serve five years of probation after they are released. If they violate the terms they will go back to prison for an additional 10 years.

