Third-annual Reggie Morelli scramble sells out at Vardon

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - For the past three years, the Reggie Morelli Scramble has sold out all of its spots at the Vardon Golf Club.

‘Reg’ Morelli scored the overtime game-winning goal for UND hockey in the 1959 national championship game for the then-Sioux’s first title.

“Today is a special day. It’s a day that’s near and dear to our hearts. It’s a day that we circle on our calendar every July, coming up here and trying to say thank you to the western part of North Dakota and the Minot community here. Reggie Morelli was an icon in UND hockey history. He was part of laying the blocks of the foundation of our program and this is just a small way of saying thank you to him and his family for doing what they did,” said UND men’s hockey Head Coach Brad Berry.

Morelli’s son, Matt, played for UND in the late 80s and grandson Mason just signed with the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Many UND coaches, boosters and sports hall of famers hit the links at the Vardon Monday.

Although this is only the third year of the scramble, it has quickly become a favorite event for the university’s golf and hockey alumni.

“It’s just a fun event. It raises a lot of money and awareness for golf and the Morelli family, and it’s good for the University of North Dakota to be out here in Minot, because we have great representation and people who come to a lot of our games. It’s just an important day to be part of,” said UND men’s golf Head Coach Todd Schaefer.

The funds raised by sponsors and teams benefit the Reggie Morelli UND Hockey Scholarship Endowment and the UND men’s golf team.

“We miss him. Reg was a character. He was a guy who was a very loyal person to our program. Every time he came through, he stopped in all of the time. When you think of Reg, you think of family. That’s what I think of Matt, as a son, and the rest of his family. Even though Reggie is gone, we do think about him and he’s still part of our family,” said Berry.

