Montana Democrat announces another attempt for western US House seat

Monica Tranel
Monica Tranel(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MISSOULA, M.T. (KUMV) - The Democratic challenger for Montana’s western House seat in 2022 said she would try again next year.

Monica Tranel announced she would run for the first congressional district on Monday. Tranel, an environmental and consumer rights attorney from Missoula, said she wants to represent working Montanans against giant corporations.

“Our property taxes are rising and we’re paying record-high electricity bills, but corporations are skating by. Ryan Zinke has done nothing to keep money in Montanans’ pockets - by working for corporate interests, he’s part of the problem,” Tranel said in a statement.

Tranel lost the 2022 election to former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke by about 3 percent. Montana has not elected a Democrat to the House since 1994.

Zinke has not officially announced a reelection campaign.

