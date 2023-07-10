Modelo tops Bud Light in sales again
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(CNN) – Modelo beer has topped sales of Bud Light for the second month in a row.
For the four weeks ending July 1, Modelo Especial took 8.7% of overall beer sales, compared to Bud Light’s 7% share, according to NIQ data.
Bud Light held the top spot for nearly two decades, but sales dropped off after a backlash from conservatives over a social media promotion with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
Bud Light has since rolled out a new marketing campaign in an effort to turn sales back around. It focuses on country music and NFL players.
Bud Light continues to be the top-selling beer in the United States year to date, but Modelo appears to be slowly closing the gap.
