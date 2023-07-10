Minot man charged in stand-off with police at mobile home park

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A Minot man faces multiple felony charges after investigators say he refused to let a woman leave her home, and threatened to burn her house down or kill her, in a more-than-hour-long standoff at a mobile home park Thursday.

Prosecutors filed eight total charges against 44-year-old Paul Kelley, Jr., including felony charges of terrorizing, felonious restraint, and preventing arrest.

Officers responded to a location in the Jefferson Mobile Home Park in southeast Minot for a welfare check.

In a criminal affidavit, Minot Police said Kelley, who had a no-trespass order on the property since December, posed as the woman in a series of text messages back and forth with police. The woman was eventually able to get a hold of the phone and escape the home.

The affidavit indicates the woman told investigators she and Kelley were headed to treatment, but he changed his mind at the last minute and they headed to the residence.

Upon arrival, investigators said the woman told them Kelly refused to let her leave and threatened her, before she managed to get out.

Police ordered Kelley to exit the home before eventually breaching the door, but could not find him.

In the affidavit, police say they located him hiding near a water heater with the help of a K-9, and after an electronic shock did not work, officers used a “drive stun” to his thigh to stop him, before taking him into custody.

Kelley made his initial appearance on the charges Monday. The judge set his bond at $20,000 cash or corporate surety and ordered him to avoid contact with the woman.

The other charges are all A-misdemeanors—two counts of violation of an order prohibiting contact and three counts of disobedience of a judicial order.

He’ll be arraigned Aug. 17.

