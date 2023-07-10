Minot grass fire causes minor damage
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A grass fire caused minor damage to three structures in Minot Sunday afternoon.
Minot fire officials say one fire started behind a home in the 1100 block of Valley St. and moved quickly toward the house and two garages.
Crews were able to keep the damage to a minimum.
Investigators say the flames were caused by smoldering embers from a nearby recreational fire.
