Mindful driving in the summer months could save lives on the road

How to have a successful and safe biking season.
How to have a successful and safe biking season.(WCAX)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the height of summer approaches, drivers are reminded to be mindful of pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists as more people are out enjoying the warmer weather.

Pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists are at greater risk when involved in a motor vehicle crash as they do not have the protection of an enclosed vehicle, or vehicle safety features like seat belts and airbags. Officials say drivers should remain alert for all road users by focusing on the road, sidewalk and crosswalk.

The reminder comes one day after an avid runner and bicyclist, Mark Knutson, was killed in a crash while riding his bike in lakes country on Sunday, July 9. Knutson was the General Manager at Detroit Mountain and co-founder of the Fargo Marathon.

North Dakota’s Vision Zero is sharing two stories of road users who credit wearing a helmet to saving their lives.

Alayna Vallejo was riding her bicycle last summer when she was hit by a turning vehicle and John Boury was riding his motorcycle to work when he was hit by a three-quarter ton pick-up that ran a stop sign. Both are now encouraging others to wear their helmets.

“It is vital that all road users recognize a shared responsibility to achieve the goal of Vision Zero, to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roadways,” Vision Zero a spokesperson said.

Learn more about traffic safety initiatives at VisionZero.ND.gov.

