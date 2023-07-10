Lakewood Elementary School preparing for opening day

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan is growing, and that means more kids who need space to learn. Mandan Public Schools is building an elementary school in Lakewood to fill that need. The new building will cost around 16 million dollars.

The school is a construction zone, but the gym and other areas are starting to come together.

“We will open on time. We’re getting close now, it is busy here. We have a lot of trades in the building, kind of doing our last-minute items to get the school up and open. It has been a busy end of the construction season. Some of the weather had some delays this spring with how wet it was, but things are moving along pretty well,” said Ryan Lagasse, business manager for Mandan Schools.

Around 300 kids will attend the new school. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Carly Retterat says Mandan has needed this for some time.

“Most of these students had to be bused at least 20 minutes-- if not more-- to schools. And as a lot of people know, Fort Lincoln was built for about 400 students, and we were pushing over 600 there. Lewis and Clark were also extremely full. And by building the school, we were able to provide a spot for our neighborhood students down here in Lakewood, as well as provide relief to those other buildings,” said Dr. Retterat.

The school will open fully staffed. MPS did not have faculty shortages.

“We really tried to get a mix of staff in the building. So we have a mix of new hires and a mix of quite a few coming out of Fort Lincoln but also other buildings and just really trying to get that diverse staff with the really experienced veteran teachers along with some new teachers to start building the unique culture that will be in Lakewood Elementary,” said Retterat.

The construction schedule is on time to open this fall.

The Mandan Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent say they look forward to welcoming the students.

