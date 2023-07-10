Flood protection highlighted in new Sawyer bridge

SAWYER, N.D. (KMOT) – The city of Sawyer is marking the completion of a major part of the regional flood protection project.

Your News Leader visited the site to record how the newer and taller bridge is designed to prevent another flood, such as the one in 2011.

Citizens in the city of Sawyer are celebrating two big milestones--a more convenient drive past the Souris River has opened up, and the river has more room to flow.

Wallace Darkow, a resident and local business owner, said he was in Minot during the 2011 flood and watched on TV to see if his house would get drenched.

“They no water in the yard yet, but boy it’s getting close. The bridge was a bottleneck,” said Wallace.

He said his house ended up avoiding the flood. David Ashley, Chairman of the Souris River joint board says when the Souris River rose, the previous bridge backed it up.

“It’s just a huge restriction is what the original bridge was, and this bridge will hopefully, alleviate that situation,” said Ashley.

Eileen Darkow, a Sawyer city council member, said it means a lot because residents won’t have so much angst about a high flood risk.

“I don’t think anybody in Sawyer pushed back. We’re glad to have the bridge,” said Eileen.

Ashley said since the 2011 flood, the joint board has been working with the State Water Commission to develop the bridge.

The Souris River Joint Board’s next destination for flood protection is in Renville County by next year.

Ashley said the third aspect of the project will be in Velva and they’re currently working out the funding.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.