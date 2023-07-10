Dispose of pesticides at Project Safe Send locations

Pesticides Graphic
Pesticides Graphic(Jack Dykinga / USDA)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says farmers, ranchers, pesticide dealers and applicators, government agencies, homeowners and members of the general public should bring unusable pesticides to any of the 12 Project Safe Send collections in July.

“Over the past 31 years, thousands of people have brought more than 5.9 million pounds of chemicals to Project Safe Send,” Goehring said. “It is a safe, simple and non-regulatory program that helps people safely and legally get rid of unusable pesticides at no charge.”

The program accepts old, unusable or banned pesticides, including herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides and fungicides. Project Safe Send is funded through product registration fees paid by pesticide manufacturers.

“Check your storage areas for any unusable pesticides and safely set them aside for Project Safe Send,” Goehring said. “If the containers are deteriorating or leaking, pack them in larger containers with absorbent materials. Free heavy-duty plastic bags are available from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture if needed.”

People with more than 1,000 pounds of pesticides should pre-register. No other pre-registration is required. A maximum of 5,000 pounds of pesticides per participant will be accepted. Each participant is limited to one shuttle.

To pre-register, obtain plastic bags or for more information, contact Aubrey Sondrol at the North Dakota Department of Agriculture at 701-425-3016 or alsondrol@nd.gov.

The collections will run from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the North Dakota Department of Transportation facilities in the following cities:

DateCityAddress
Tuesday, July 11Carrington6739 Hwy 200
Wednesday, July 12Rugby603 1st St NE
Thursday, July 13Langdon10424 Hwy 5
Friday, July 14Larimore1524 Towner Ave
Tuesday, July 18Hettinger121 1st St N
Wednesday, July 19Napoleon59 Broadway
Thursday, July 20Wyndmere7775 Hwy 18
Friday, July 21Casselton15482 37th St SE
Tuesday, July 25Killdeer400 Hwy 22 S
Wednesday, July 26Tioga425 2nd St SE
Thursday, July 27Minot1305 Hwy 2 Bypass E
Friday, July 28Underwood337 Old Hwy 83
Helpful Links
Project Safe Send
Safety Checklist for Participants
Accepted Pesticides
Pesticide and Pesticide Container Disposal Century Code

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Knutson
Fargo Marathon director, Mark Knutson, passed away Sunday morning after a bicycle accident
Rolette County crash results in multiple teens with serious injuries, one fleeing scene
Tiger trout
Tiger trout: ND Game and Fish introduce new species for angling opportunities
Woman accused of dealing meth in Burleigh County
Stanton woman accused of dealing meth in Bismarck
Shooting in Minot
UPDATE: More than 20 rounds fired in early morning shooting in Minot

Latest News

Two men sentenced Monday for 2021 murder
Two men sentenced for 2021 murder
Two arrested for dealing fentanyl and meth
Two arrested for dealing fentanyl and meth
Construction in the new school's gym
Lakewood Elementary School preparing for opening day
Minot crime scene
Minot man charged in stand-off with police at mobile home park