Dispose of pesticides at Project Safe Send locations
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says farmers, ranchers, pesticide dealers and applicators, government agencies, homeowners and members of the general public should bring unusable pesticides to any of the 12 Project Safe Send collections in July.
“Over the past 31 years, thousands of people have brought more than 5.9 million pounds of chemicals to Project Safe Send,” Goehring said. “It is a safe, simple and non-regulatory program that helps people safely and legally get rid of unusable pesticides at no charge.”
The program accepts old, unusable or banned pesticides, including herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides and fungicides. Project Safe Send is funded through product registration fees paid by pesticide manufacturers.
“Check your storage areas for any unusable pesticides and safely set them aside for Project Safe Send,” Goehring said. “If the containers are deteriorating or leaking, pack them in larger containers with absorbent materials. Free heavy-duty plastic bags are available from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture if needed.”
People with more than 1,000 pounds of pesticides should pre-register. No other pre-registration is required. A maximum of 5,000 pounds of pesticides per participant will be accepted. Each participant is limited to one shuttle.
To pre-register, obtain plastic bags or for more information, contact Aubrey Sondrol at the North Dakota Department of Agriculture at 701-425-3016 or alsondrol@nd.gov.
The collections will run from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the North Dakota Department of Transportation facilities in the following cities:
|Date
|City
|Address
|Tuesday, July 11
|Carrington
|6739 Hwy 200
|Wednesday, July 12
|Rugby
|603 1st St NE
|Thursday, July 13
|Langdon
|10424 Hwy 5
|Friday, July 14
|Larimore
|1524 Towner Ave
|Tuesday, July 18
|Hettinger
|121 1st St N
|Wednesday, July 19
|Napoleon
|59 Broadway
|Thursday, July 20
|Wyndmere
|7775 Hwy 18
|Friday, July 21
|Casselton
|15482 37th St SE
|Tuesday, July 25
|Killdeer
|400 Hwy 22 S
|Wednesday, July 26
|Tioga
|425 2nd St SE
|Thursday, July 27
|Minot
|1305 Hwy 2 Bypass E
|Friday, July 28
|Underwood
|337 Old Hwy 83
Helpful Links
Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.