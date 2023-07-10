Burgum answers campaign questions on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’

Burgum on "Meet the Press" on Sunday, July 9
Burgum on "Meet the Press" on Sunday, July 9(NBC's "Meet the Press")
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, sat down with host Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press” Sunday morning.

The two discussed Burgum’s 2024 presidential campaign and how the federal government should or shouldn’t play a role in the culture war in the hour-long Sunday morning NBC public affairs program.

Here’s what North Dakota’s governor had to say.

“Would you ever do business with Donald Trump?” asked “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd.

“I don’t think so,” replied Burgum.

“Why?” questioned Todd.

“I just think that it’s important that you’re judged by the company you keep, and I -” Burgum replied.

“You just wouldn’t do business with him,” Todd interjected.

“No, I wouldn’t,” Burgum responded.

Switching gears to social issues, Todd asked Burgum the following:

“So, you’re not going to sign any abortion bills, you’re not going to sign any transgender bills, you’re just not getting - you’re just going to stay out of every cultural issue if you get elected president?” Todd asked.

“Any time that - when I was in the private sector and I had the chance to start from the tiniest startup, less than ten people, build that into a 2,000-person company, I then had an opportunity to work at large, global companies,” Burgum said. “Anytime you’re the CEO, if you’re spending time on something that can be done, you know, in a sales office out on the front lines dealing with customers, you’re not doing your job. You’ve got to be looking to the future.”

Burgum continued: “We need a president that’s focused on the challenges that we’re being faced as a nation, not a president that’s going to decide whether a book is in the right section or not in a library in a small town somewhere in America. That is a - and that’s part of what is going wrong now. The reason why we’ve got issues with our economy, with our energy policy, with national security that are just raff, it is because we are somehow, through culturally, media, whatever, trapping the presidency or expecting them to weigh in on every single thing. It’s not - it’s not the place that a CEO should be spending their time. It’s definitely not the place where the president should be spending their time.”

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper
‘Miracle pup’: Dog with 200+ ticks saved by Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue
Shooting in Minot
UPDATE: More than 20 rounds fired in early morning shooting in Minot
Woman accused of dealing meth in Burleigh County
Stanton woman accused of dealing meth in Bismarck
Treyvon Greene accused of dealing fentanyl
Police say man was delivering fentanyl from Detroit to Bismarck
Emily Gorman (second from left) stands with her dad, mom, older sister and younger sister.
8th grader riding inner tube on lake dies after collision with jet ski, officials say

Latest News

Licenses remain in deer lottery
More than 4,000 deer gun licenses remain for 2023 season
Rolette County crash results in multiple teens with serious injuries, one fleeing scene
Police Lights
One dead after crash early Sunday morning in Cass County
Mark Knutson appearing on North Dakota Today May 4, 2023.
Fargo Marathon director, Mark Knutson, passed away Sunday morning after a bicycle accident