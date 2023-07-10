Burgum answers campaign questions on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, sat down with host Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press” Sunday morning.

The two discussed Burgum’s 2024 presidential campaign and how the federal government should or shouldn’t play a role in the culture war in the hour-long Sunday morning NBC public affairs program.

Here’s what North Dakota’s governor had to say.

“Would you ever do business with Donald Trump?” asked “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd.

“I don’t think so,” replied Burgum.

“Why?” questioned Todd.

“I just think that it’s important that you’re judged by the company you keep, and I -” Burgum replied.

“You just wouldn’t do business with him,” Todd interjected.

“No, I wouldn’t,” Burgum responded.

Switching gears to social issues, Todd asked Burgum the following:

“So, you’re not going to sign any abortion bills, you’re not going to sign any transgender bills, you’re just not getting - you’re just going to stay out of every cultural issue if you get elected president?” Todd asked.

“Any time that - when I was in the private sector and I had the chance to start from the tiniest startup, less than ten people, build that into a 2,000-person company, I then had an opportunity to work at large, global companies,” Burgum said. “Anytime you’re the CEO, if you’re spending time on something that can be done, you know, in a sales office out on the front lines dealing with customers, you’re not doing your job. You’ve got to be looking to the future.”

Burgum continued: “We need a president that’s focused on the challenges that we’re being faced as a nation, not a president that’s going to decide whether a book is in the right section or not in a library in a small town somewhere in America. That is a - and that’s part of what is going wrong now. The reason why we’ve got issues with our economy, with our energy policy, with national security that are just raff, it is because we are somehow, through culturally, media, whatever, trapping the presidency or expecting them to weigh in on every single thing. It’s not - it’s not the place that a CEO should be spending their time. It’s definitely not the place where the president should be spending their time.”

