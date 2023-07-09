Winning numbers drawn for $615 million Powerball jackpot

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $615 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and 18.

The jackpot currently ranks as the 10th largest Powerball jackpot.

If someone is lucky enough to match all six numbers, they’ll have the option of getting an annuitized prize worth an estimated $615 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $310.6 million. Both options are before taxes.

A Powerball ticket costs $2. Your ticket’s odds of winning are about 1 in 292 million.

