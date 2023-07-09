Williston teen crashes into police car, injures one

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston police officer’s vehicle was struck by a car driven by a teen at the intersection of 2nd Street East and 2nd Ave East on Thursday at about 9:30 p.m.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old female from Williston failed to yield at the intersection which is marked with a stop sign, and struck the police car that was being driven by a 28-year-old officer.

Neither the officer nor the teen were injured,

A backseat passenger in the police car, a 35-year-old woman from Culbertson, Montana, was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor injuries. She was transported to a hospital in Williston but was later released.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

