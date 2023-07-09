Tiger trout: ND Game and Fish introduce new species for angling opportunities

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson takes us to Fish Creek where fisheries biologists are introducing a new species of trout for angling opportunities.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has stocked many lakes with rainbow, brown, and cutthroat trout over the years, but never tiger trout until this year.

“Brook trout have been native to North America, but brown trout are an introduced species that came from Europe back in the 1800s. And after a number of decades, there actually started to be some natural hybridization. And it didn’t take long for hatchery folks to take advantage of that and started to artificially pair those fish up to create what is this hybrid called a tiger trout,” said Jerry Weigel, fisheries supervisor for North Dakota Game and Fish.

Tiger trout have a unique coloration with spectacular barring.

Weigel stocked two lakes this spring in North Dakota with these trout.

“We worked with Wyoming this spring to acquire 5,000 tiger trout that were roughly, say, 5 to 7 inches long, of which we put half of them in Fish Creek in Morton County and then the other half in Hooker Lake up in the Turtle Mountains,” said Weigel.

When these fish grow to a larger size, anglers will have plenty of opportunities to catch this fighting fish.

“We’re always looking for a fish and species and opportunities that the department can do that will spark some interest, create kind of a unique opportunity out there. And certainly, Fish Creek and Hooker Lake where we put these tiger trout have well established trout fishing, but this is going to add that little extra species, that little extra fight,” said Weigel.

Before introducing these fish into our state’s waterbodies, they’re tested for unwanted organisms or pathogens.

“Wyoming certainly holds themselves to the highest standard. And, you know, these fish, even to stock them within their state, they’re pathogen free, everything about them is grade A perfect fish,” said Weigel.

