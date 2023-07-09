Stanton woman accused of dealing meth in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have a Stanton woman in custody after they say she was dealing meth.

Officers were called to a mall parking lot to do a welfare check on a woman in her car who identified herself as Emilee Pflinger.

Authorities later found out her real identity was 28-year-old Shelby Lemer.

Police say they discovered 126 grams of meth in the car.

Lemur is charged with dealing meth of more than 50 grams and lying to police.

