One dead after crash early Sunday morning in Cass County

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 24-year-old male is dead after an accident early Sunday Morning.

According to police, around 2:48 a.m. on I-29, 20 miles north of Fargo, the 24-year-old driver was traveling northbound on I-29 at an unknown speed. He ran off the roadway to the left and overturned in the median. The driver was ejected and came to rest in the northbound lane of I-29.

He was then struck by a 2024 International Truck/2016 Manac 53′ van trailer, which was also traveling northbound on I-29.

The 24-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was from Old Town, FL.

The crash remains under investigation by the ND Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper
‘Miracle pup’: Dog with 200+ ticks saved by Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue
Shooting in Minot
UPDATE: More than 20 rounds fired in early morning shooting in Minot
Woman accused of dealing meth in Burleigh County
Stanton woman accused of dealing meth in Bismarck
Treyvon Greene accused of dealing fentanyl
Police say man was delivering fentanyl from Detroit to Bismarck
Emily Gorman (second from left) stands with her dad, mom, older sister and younger sister.
8th grader riding inner tube on lake dies after collision with jet ski, officials say

Latest News

Licenses remain in deer lottery
More than 4,000 deer gun licenses remain for 2023 season
Burgum on "Meet the Press" on Sunday, July 9
Burgum answers campaign questions on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’
Rolette County crash results in multiple teens with serious injuries, one fleeing scene
Mark Knutson appearing on North Dakota Today May 4, 2023.
Fargo Marathon director, Mark Knutson, passed away Sunday morning after a bicycle accident