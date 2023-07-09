Kioni, a new male giraffe, is welcomed at Roosevelt Park Zoo

Kioni at the Roosevelt Park Zoo
Kioni at the Roosevelt Park Zoo(KMOT)
By Haley Burchett
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot recently welcomed another addition to its family!

Kioni, a male giraffe, is getting a sense of his surroundings.

Kioni was quarantined for a few weeks but has since been introduced to the zoo’s current female giraffes.

He was born at the Oklahoma City Zoo in June 2021 and was sent to Minot as part of the Species Survival Plan.

Once he is old enough, he will breed with the females.

“The new giraffe is kind of the beginning of a new era for giraffes here at Roosevelt Park Zoo,” said Jeff Bullock, Zoo Director.

Bullock also said he is excited about opportunities for increasing their herd and for the construction that is coming.

The zoo is constructing a new indoor facility for the giraffes so they can stay on-site during flood mitigation construction.

