Fargo Marathon director, Mark Knutson, passed away Sunday morning after a bicycle accident

Mark Knutson appearing on North Dakota Today May 4, 2023.
Mark Knutson appearing on North Dakota Today May 4, 2023.(Reed Gregory)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 53-year-old Mark Knutson, the director of the Fargo Marathon, passed away early Sunday morning in a bicycle accident.

According to police, at approximately 07:06 AM, Becker County Dispatch was notified of a serious accident in the 1100 block of South Shore Drive, immediately west of the intersection with Muir Lane.

Emergency services responded and determined the accident collision was between a westbound bicyclist and a westbound pickup towing a boat on a trailer.

Life saving measures were performed on Knutson at the scene, he was flown by Life Link III Helicopter to Sanford Hospital in Fargo where he passed away.

Knutson was from Detroit Lakes. The driver of the pickup towing the boat trailer is identified as 42-year-old Jacob Grabowski from Fargo.

No criminal charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper
‘Miracle pup’: Dog with 200+ ticks saved by Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue
Shooting in Minot
UPDATE: More than 20 rounds fired in early morning shooting in Minot
Woman accused of dealing meth in Burleigh County
Stanton woman accused of dealing meth in Bismarck
Treyvon Greene accused of dealing fentanyl
Police say man was delivering fentanyl from Detroit to Bismarck
Emily Gorman (second from left) stands with her dad, mom, older sister and younger sister.
8th grader riding inner tube on lake dies after collision with jet ski, officials say

Latest News

Licenses remain in deer lottery
More than 4,000 deer gun licenses remain for 2023 season
Burgum on "Meet the Press" on Sunday, July 9
Burgum answers campaign questions on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’
Rolette County crash results in multiple teens with serious injuries, one fleeing scene
Police Lights
One dead after crash early Sunday morning in Cass County