Bismarck Police arrest man they say asked a 17-year-old boy to perform sexual acts

By Bella Kraft
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have arrested a man they say stalked and corrupted a minor.

Officers say 32-year-old David Kunkel communicated with a 17-year-old boy online and met him in person.

Authorities say Kunkel asked the boy to perform sexual acts. Kunkel told police his relationship with the boy was more of a mentorship.

He has been charged with corruption of a minor, stalking, contributing to the deprivation of a minor and two drug charges.

