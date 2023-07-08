Minot Farmer’s Market is now open

Shoppers at Minot's Farmer's Market
Shoppers at Minot's Farmer's Market(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Farmer’s Market in Minot has begun its season.

Ann Olson, owner of Hilltop Farms said produce is not at the height of the season right now, but vendors have cucumbers, lettuces, and radishes.

She said there’s also a variety of growing styles and baked goods.

“We’re starting a little bit early this year, thanks to the weather we’ve had this summer so far,” said Olson.

The market is three days a week at Oak Park and runs until the end of October.

Minot Farmer's Market schedule
Minot Farmer's Market schedule(KMOT)

