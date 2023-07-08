Mason Morelli shares advice with Minot Minotauros prospects

By Zach Keenan
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Mason Morelli is back in Minot and the former Minotauros and Magicians skater has a new look.

Not only has he shaved the playoff beard he grew for the Hershey Bears’ Calder Cup championship run, but now he’s a member of the Las Vegas Golden Knights organization.

The 27-year-old signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Golden Knights last week.

Now that he’s back home for a bit, he’s watching the Minotauros main camp and sharing advice for those whose skates he was in a few years ago.

“I think if you work hard, you’re a good person with a good attitude and a good teammate; I think the world is your oyster. What goes around comes around. If you work hard and put your time in, I think good things will happen and I tell (my younger brother Mackley) that all the time. He’s been doing really good things and works hard. It’s fun to come back and get a lot of support from everyone in Minot here,” said Morelli.

Mackley is an incoming junior at Minot High and is trying out for the Tauros this week.

“He’s playing a solid-two way game, and that’s what I told him. I said that if that’s what it’s going to take to get you to the next level, you play good defense and chip in offensively when you can. The biggest thing is getting this experience, he’s playing against guys who are older than him and a little faster. I told him it’s only going to be good for you to learn some stuff,” said Morelli.

Mason Morelli said he trains in Omaha, where he played in college, during the summers.

The Golden Knights training camp begins in Sept.

