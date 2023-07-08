Livestock and troublesome fleas in warm weather

Herd of cattle
Herd of cattle(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Flies and their bites can cause issues with livestock production.

Paige Brummund, an NDSU extension agent, said the flies can bite a cow 20 to 30 times a day. She said if there are hundreds of thousands of flies on one cow, it can cause them to lose weight due to their distress.

She discussed ways that producers can protect their animals.

“There’s insecticide ear tags that you can administer to your cattle. There’s some feed through fly products that disrupt the lifecycle of the fly,” said Brummund.

Other options include having fly sprays and different rotational grazing.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Hruby, Megan Wolbaum and Ryan Thompson
Three arrested by Bismarck Police in cocaine ring, two of which fled officers to roof of hotel
Harrisburg eighth grader Emily Gorman died in a tragic accident doing what she loved, spending...
Lake Madison accident: remembering Emmy Gorman
Planned Fargo appearance of Budweiser Clydesdales sparks objection from PETA
Emily Gorman (second from left) stands with her dad, mom, older sister and younger sister.
8th grader riding inner tube on lake dies after collision with jet ski, officials say
Shots fired near Essentia Hospital
BREAKING: Shooter on the run near Essentia Hospital, Ed Clapp Elementary

Latest News

Burleigh County Auditor files lawsuit on election ballot counting
Morelli back in Minot
Mason Morelli shares advice with Minot Minotauros prospects
J'Kobe Wallace teaching a student
J’Kobe Wallace returns to ND to teach at International Music Camp
Trooper
‘Miracle pup’: Dog with 200+ ticks saved by Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue