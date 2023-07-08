J’Kobe Wallace returns to ND to teach at International Music Camp

DUNSEITH, N.D. (KMOT) – Professionals from all over the country are invited to help the younger generation grow their skills at the International Music Camp.

As KMOT’s Crystal Kwaw reports, a familiar face to Minot returned to the Peace Garden State this week to share his talents with the students.

Hearing band instruments from the International Music Camp courtyard is typical these days at the camp. Adeline Galinski, a soon-to-be 7th grader who’s working on her dance, acting, and singing this summer said when she messes up, J’Kobe Wallace is honest with her.

“He has lots of great feedback and stuff that you can take with you,” said Galinski.

J’Kobe signed on to be a private voice instructor at IMC this week. Since graduating from Minot State, he’s performed in the Medora Musical, toured with Sesame Street Live, and performed in New York City.

But he said he’s grateful for some time out of the Big Apple, being able to see the stars at night, and spending a week helping other students express themselves.

“This is some of the only few opportunities that they can maybe be themselves, to step on a stage - to get a solo,” said Wallace.

With his mom in the Air Force, he moved to Minot freshman year of high school. J’Kobe said he found friends and his voice performing. AJ Martinez, a music theater instructor at the camp, said he’s noticed J’Kobe’s collaborative efforts.

“J’Kobe has been a great addition to our team and we hope to have him for many years more,” said Martinez.

Wallace said during high school, he wanted to be at IMC, but it wasn’t in the stars.

“When Tim and Christine messaged me to come out here I immediately said yes, I was like ‘when can I come?’” asked Wallace.

Passing on the gift of music to the next generation.

As for what’s next for J’Kobe, he said his next big show is in Chicago, playing a role in Gypsy, the musical.

If you want to see him and other faculty members, they will be doing a musical number of their own Saturday at the camp at 2 p.m. It’s free to attend.

