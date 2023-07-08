Grandmother writes a book with grandchildren in “The Magic of Medora”

MEDORA, N.D. (KMOT) - Many grandparents hope to create lasting memories with their family. Linda Donlin decided to take that idea to the next level.

She wrote and illustrated a book with the help of her grandchildren titled “The Magic of Medora.”

She is calling this her “legacy project” and it all started about two and a half years ago.

After taking her granddaughter Ava to Medora for the first time, questions about the history came up.

They started looking for a book to tell the story but struggled to find a kid-friendly one. This inspired them to write one together!

The book is aimed at middle school aged children because that is when they study North Dakota in school.

“The book is written in Theodore Roosevelt’s voice. You can almost hear his voice telling you the story and maybe even as if he’s reading it to his grandchildren,” said Donlin.

Linda created all of the illustrations herself, and her grandchildren are featured in them as well.

The book is available for pre-order on the Shop Medora website.

Most books should start shipping around Aug. 1.

Leading up to school starting, August is Medora’s busiest month.

Linda and her grandchildren will do book signings at that time they will be coordinated with the Sundays and Wednesdays when children get in for free.

