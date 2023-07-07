Woman says HOA may take her home if she doesn’t pay more than $4,700

A woman in North Carolina says her homeowners association is threatening to take her house if she doesn’t pay thousands of dollars. (Source: WSOC)
By Jason Stoogenke, WSOC
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) - A North Carolina woman says her homeowners association is threatening to take her home.

Charlie Cromartie lives in a neighborhood in northeast Charlotte. She admitted to owing some HOA dues in January. Cromartie said it was $132 but suddenly the amount has grown to more than $4,700.

According to Cromartie, the HOA fined her for weeds and she has racked up $100 per day in late fees.

“I just don’t think it’s fair, and it’s not right,” Cromartie said. “This is insane. These excessive fees are insane to me.”

Cromartie said she refused to pay and has been going back and forth with her homeowners association for months. But the HOA has put a lien on her property.

The North Carolina resident said she now has to pay by July 26, or the HOA may foreclose on her house.

“I’m going to keep fighting. I’m going to keep doing whatever I can,” she said.

The HOA’s management team said it won’t discuss Cromartie’s account for privacy reasons.

Currently, state law reportedly allows HOAs to put a lien on someone’s property for any amount of money that is 30 days past due. After 90 days, the HOA can start foreclosure proceedings.

