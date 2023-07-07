Sound wall panels and berms hoping to solve noise pollution at Atlas Power Data Center

Construction starting along the southwest part of the Atlas Power Data Center
Construction starting along the southwest part of the Atlas Power Data Center(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Atlas Power Data Center near Williston was granted a temporary 60-day certificate of occupancy last week after resolving several violations. Now, Williams County Commissioners are watching closely to see if the company follows through on a promise to solve the excessive noise pollution in the area.

Could the Judson Township finally get some peace and quiet soon? Atlas Power has purchased several sound walls that should be installed by next week.

Since the phase two expansion started earlier this year, the sound of fans has become a constant part of the homeowners’ lives. The impact is worst for the homes across the street from the center. The people here declined to talk about it, but one person did mention how the noise is similar to how it is on an oil rig.

A solution could be on the way after Atlas Power paid $5 million to sound mitigation company Urban Solution Group. Based out of Colorado, CEO Heidi Gill told Williams County Commissioners last month her patented walls exceed the most stringent noise regulations across the nation.

“We now hold the patent on what is considered the most effective, safest product in the country for mitigating noise attenuation from drilling hydraulic fracturing locations and now we’re doing a bit more work on data centers,” said Gill.

Gill also stressed the need to communicate with the Judson Township in order to create the best outcome for everyone.

“Engagement and getting that feedback from the community is going to be critical for what is ultimately, hopefully success,” said Gill.

More than 1,400 feet of walls are expected to go up around the facility. FX Solutions is also working on setting up a berm along its southern side.

The walls have been paid up to the next six months. Gill said in the meantime, engineers will be working on a more permanent solution from the site.

