Police say man was delivering fentanyl from Detroit to Bismarck
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have a Detroit man in custody they say was delivering fentanyl pills from Detroit to North Dakota.
Authorities say they stopped 22-year-old Treyvon Greene after he got off a bus coming from Detroit in Bismarck.
Officers searched through his bags and found more than 1,500 fentanyl pills with a street value between $27,000 and $127,000.
Greene has been charged with intent to distribute fentanyl more than 40 grams.
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.