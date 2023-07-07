Police say man was delivering fentanyl from Detroit to Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have a Detroit man in custody they say was delivering fentanyl pills from Detroit to North Dakota.

Authorities say they stopped 22-year-old Treyvon Greene after he got off a bus coming from Detroit in Bismarck.

Officers searched through his bags and found more than 1,500 fentanyl pills with a street value between $27,000 and $127,000.

Greene has been charged with intent to distribute fentanyl more than 40 grams.

